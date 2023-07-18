Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

CCL stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

