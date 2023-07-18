SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $370.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.42.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $283.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

