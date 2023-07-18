International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

IGT stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

