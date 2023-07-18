Jefferies Financial Group Boosts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $300.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

Shares of FLT opened at $258.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.85 and its 200-day moving average is $218.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $263.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

