MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

NYSE:MGM opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $193,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

