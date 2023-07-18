Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,394.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,547 shares of company stock worth $5,285,601. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 225,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

