Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 134.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,048 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Articles

