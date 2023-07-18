Piper Sandler Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $210.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.52.

ENPH opened at $189.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.76.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

