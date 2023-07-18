Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Sunrun stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 311.86 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

