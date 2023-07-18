CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity at CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 5,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.