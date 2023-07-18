Surge Energy Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Surge Energy Price Performance
Surge Energy stock opened at C$7.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.44.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. The company had revenue of C$161.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.8800475 EPS for the current year.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
