Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 99.9% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading

