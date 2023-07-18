Bancor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.12 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $57.32 million and $2.12 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,885.47 or 1.00073915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,583,393 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 149,553,214.1095355 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.38856325 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $2,324,505.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

