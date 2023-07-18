Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.74 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.3 %
Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $59,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equity LifeStyle Properties
- FMC Drops Below $100, Investors Cultivate Positions
- Viasat Drops 29%: Falling Knife or Moonshot Bargain?
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A Mid-Cap Biotech Making Large Moves
- Can Wayfair Round The Corner Into A Short-Squeeze?
- Actively Bought Stocks by Insiders Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.