Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.74 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $59,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

