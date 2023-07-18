Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $55.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,547,919 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,527,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00276396 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $69.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

