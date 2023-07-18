Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

