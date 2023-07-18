Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Tops $224.54 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Decred has a market capitalization of $224.54 million and $833,964.59 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.64 or 0.00049007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00238636 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020728 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003318 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,342,287 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.