Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Tops $224.54 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Decred has a market capitalization of $224.54 million and $833,964.59 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.64 or 0.00049007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00238636 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031119 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020728 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003318 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Decred Coin Profile
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,342,287 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
