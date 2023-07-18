Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$324.66 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Choice Properties REIT

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

