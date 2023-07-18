Exchange Income Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIF opened at C$52.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.86. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$41.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.3181818 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Exchange Income

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.