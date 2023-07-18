Exchange Income Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Exchange Income Price Performance
EIF opened at C$52.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.86. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$41.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$492.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.3181818 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- FMC Drops Below $100, Investors Cultivate Positions
- Viasat Drops 29%: Falling Knife or Moonshot Bargain?
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A Mid-Cap Biotech Making Large Moves
- Can Wayfair Round The Corner Into A Short-Squeeze?
- The Turnaround in United Natural Foods is Ripening
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.