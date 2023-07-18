SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $10,899.97 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,885.47 or 1.00073915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02339214 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,881.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

