Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

