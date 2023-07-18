Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.86 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.