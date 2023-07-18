Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.