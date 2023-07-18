FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,770 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FS KKR Capital worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FS KKR Capital Price Performance
FSK stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.38.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,066.67%.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- FMC Drops Below $100, Investors Cultivate Positions
- Viasat Drops 29%: Falling Knife or Moonshot Bargain?
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A Mid-Cap Biotech Making Large Moves
- Can Wayfair Round The Corner Into A Short-Squeeze?
- Actively Bought Stocks by Insiders Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.