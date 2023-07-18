Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 312.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

ENB opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

