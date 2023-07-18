Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $503,041,000 after acquiring an additional 103,170 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

