Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWS opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

