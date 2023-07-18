Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.39 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

