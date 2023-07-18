Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 43,704 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

