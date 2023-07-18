iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

ISCG stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $403.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

