Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWD stock opened at $159.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

