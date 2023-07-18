Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,212 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.14% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

