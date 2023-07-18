Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Shell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Shell by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

