Short Interest in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Rises By 20.0%

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,100 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 535,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday. They set an “inline” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CL King started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

