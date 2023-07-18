Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

