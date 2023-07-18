Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $191.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

