Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,587 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

