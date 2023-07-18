Robert Half International (RHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RHI opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,586,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

