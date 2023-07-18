iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.73% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 794,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 353,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after buying an additional 164,401 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.