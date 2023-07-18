SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

