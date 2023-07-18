SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 37 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $450.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.40 and a 1 year high of $456.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

