Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.