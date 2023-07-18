AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 65,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

