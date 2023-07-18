AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 860 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

