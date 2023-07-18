AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

