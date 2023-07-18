1,616 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

