Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,776 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $118.89. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.