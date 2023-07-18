Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ADVWW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.