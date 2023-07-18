HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. HNI has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $36.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HNI by 1,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

