Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIRG. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.11 on Monday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

